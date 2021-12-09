CINCINNATI — William "Will" Kays of Cincinnati. Born September 9, 1955, in San Diego Naval Hospital, CA, a raised in Mt. Zion, IL. Loving father of Alex (Erica) Kays and Victoria Kays. Beloved son of James and Nina Kays. Dear brother of Randy (Paula) Kays and Karen (Shawn) Statzer. Cherished uncle to three nephews, one niece, and two great nieces. Survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Passed away December 7, 2021, at the age of 66.

Will was a graduate of the University of Illinois with a chemical engineering degree and Ohio State University with an MBA. He started his career in Kansas City before transferring to Cincinnati via Columbus, OH. He worked in various finance and management roles before ending his career at Cincinnati Bell as VP Finance. He also generously donated his expertise as a volunteer to Cincinnati Habitat for Humanity. After retiring, he consulted as a CFO with various companies throughout the Cincinnati area. An avid outdoorsman, Will had many hobbies and passions including photography, hiking, biking, fishing.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140.

Another visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W Main Street, Mt. Zion, IL, 62549. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., followed by interment at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Will may be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX, 77210-4486 or Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, 4910 Para Dr., Cincinnati, OH, 45237.