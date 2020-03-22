DECATUR — Willie D. Jones, Jr., 80, of Decatur, IL, passed away March 20, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Willie was born July 18, 1939 in Brownsville, TN, the son of Willie D. and Sadie (Byars) Jones, Sr. He married Maggie Graves on December 21, 1957 in Corinth, MS. He worked as a molder for Wagner Casting. He enjoyed shooting pool, hunting, fishing and detailing his cars.
Surviving are his wife Maggie; children, Tina Joyner (Patrick) of Decatur, IL, Lawrence Graves of Springfield, IL, Vonzella Smith (Wesley) of Houston, TX, Willie E. Jones (Vanessa) of Decatur, IL, Evele VanRoekel of Hayward, CA, Sophia Spinks (Edwin) of Springfield, IL; five brothers, three sisters, 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and special daughter-in-law, Nona Johnson (Graves) of Springfield, IL.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Ozzie A. Jones, and six siblings.
Memorial service will be private at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park.
Memorials: Donor Choice.
Condolences may be left to the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
