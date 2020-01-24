DECATUR -- Willie Roy Jelks, 80, of Decatur passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital.
Willie was born on January 5, 1940 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Willie and Mary E. (Reed) Jelks. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into his life on February 14, 1954. He was an Army veteran serving from November 5, 1960 to July 15, 1973 and was honorably discharged. He received medals from the National Defense Service, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 silver stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star. He also has received recognition in the community of Decatur, Illinois for his outstanding public service to the local citizens.
He united in holy matrimony to Hazel Smith-Baker who remained the apple of his eye until death did them part. Willie worked as a Chef in many different states. He was known for his culinary arts skills and many people called him “Chef” when they would see him. He was a longtime member of the Church of the Living God P.G.T. Temple #4 under the leadership of Bishop E.F. Grey, Jr. He served as a deacon and in any other capacity his hands could simply serve. Willie loved doing thing for others, especially children and they loved him equally the same.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife Hazel Jelks of Decatur; sons, Jason Kiick of Nashville, TN and Jason (D'Shauna) Baker of Sacramento, CA, daughters; Monique (Selassie) Jelks-Garsoo of Columbus, OH, Nicole Dotson of Las Vegas, NV, Latanya (Maurice) Davis, and Cozette (Harold) Baker, Sparkle Baker, Channie (Nathan) Cook, of Caledonia, IL, and special daughter; Chealin Cook, brothers; Robert (Wanda) Jelks, Thomas (Gina) Jelks both of Decatur, IL, Wilson Jelks of Columbus, Ohio, Dossie (Theresa) Jelks of Decatur, GA; sisters; Carol Reed and Modestine (Tiny) White both of Decatur, IL and Arena (Johnny) Williams, mother-in-law, Bessie Bond and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, relatives and many friends.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles and Stevie Jelks.
The Services for Mr. Willie Jelks will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Community Temple Church of God in Christ, Decatur, IL. The public visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and the service to follow will begin at 11:00 AM. Mr. Willie Jelks will be buried at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Professional Services Entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel.
