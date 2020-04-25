× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Wilma Carol (Cain) Carter, 76, of Decatur, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Fair Havens Senior Living.

Carol was born on December 8, 1943, the daughter of William Carl and Margaret Frances (Adams) Cain. Carol was a loving daughter, sister and devoted aunt. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, brothers William Winford “Duke” Cain and Oliver Lynn “Ollie” Cain, as well as her infant son, Chad Carter.

Carol is survived by her sister Harriet Jean (Cain) Poe and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.

Although, her final days were not spent the way her family had hoped due to the worldwide pandemic, “Aunt Carol” knew she was everyone's favorite aunt. Aunt Carol had the ability to remember everything and make you feel at home. Aunt Carol loved strawberry milkshakes, telling stories, dancing and playing bingo with her nieces and nephews.

In lieu of gifts, her family requests that you call a loved one or have a dance party in your living room.

The family of Carol Carter is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

