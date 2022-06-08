Wilma "Jean" Roddis

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev Mark Tracy and Rev Don Wolford co-celebrants. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., until service time at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Jean's memory to the Holy Family Catholic School. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.