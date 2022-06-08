 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilma "Jean" Roddis

Wilma "Jean" Roddis

Aug. 16, 1924 - June 2, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Wilma "Jean" Roddis, 97, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 12:45 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 13, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev Mark Tracy and Rev Don Wolford co-celebrants. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., until service time at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Jean's memory to the Holy Family Catholic School. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jean was born August 16, 1924, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Mabel Reffett. She married Richard Roddis in 1942. He preceded her in death in 1995. Wilma was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Surviving are her children: Geraldine Shane (Robert) of Washington, IL, Mary Williams (Robert) of Morton, IL, Lisa Roddis of Mt. Zion, IL, and John Roddis (Leah) of Monticello, IL; daughter-in-law, Janice Roddis of Decatur; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren also survive.

Jean was preceded in death by her mother; husband; daughter, Doris Burton; and her husband, Phil; and son, Richard Roddis.

