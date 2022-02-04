DECATUR — Wilma Jean Wilking, 94, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 2, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Jean was born March 3, 1927, in Niantic, IL, the daughter of Herman and Clara Miller. She married Donald Wilking on September 25, 1947. He proceeded her in death.

Jean was an accomplished homemaker. She was an outstanding seamstress. Jean always had someone that she took care of whether it be family member or friend.

Jean has been living in Primrose Retirement Community for the last 11-years. There she made many friends and staff became family. She enjoyed bingo, cards, and putting jigsaw puzzles together with her friend, Penny.

Surviving are her children: Greta Bell (Tim) of Winfield, IL, Sandra Bray (Jeff) of Decatur IL. Sister, Lois Robinson of Decatur, IL; brother, Dan Miller (Marta) of Niantic, IL; sisters-in-law: Susie Miller of Niantic, IL, and Marilyn Miller of Niantic, IL; Grandchildren: Laura Lange (Ian) of Estacada, OR, Erica (Frank) of Wheaton, IL, Rachael Yaroshevich (Vitalily) of Cincinnati, OH, and Jessica Skinner (Marcus) of Mt. Pleasant, PA. Great-grandchildren: Conner Lange, Evan Lange, Zachary Lange and Jesslyn Skinner. She also had many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceeded in death by her parents; brothers: infant Gerald, George Miller, and Jake Miller; brother-in-law, Jett Robinson; sister-in-law, Lenna Haferland; nephews: Earl Robinson and Tony Haferland; infant granddaughter, Miranda Bray.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hickory Point Christian Village for their expertise and kindness during a very difficult time.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Jean.

Condolences can be left to Jean's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.