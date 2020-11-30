BLUE MOUND - Wilma "Jo" Robinson, 96, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic no services are planned at this time. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Blue Mound Food Pantry or the Blue Mound Memorial Library.

Jo was born on September 23, 1924 in Mt. Auburn, IL, daughter of Ora and Lucille (Wheeler) Fair. She was a 1942 Blue Mound High School graduate. During WWII Jo worked for Sangamon Ordnance Plant in Illiopolis, IL and Houdaille-Hershey Plant in Decatur, IL. She was the owner/operator of Jo's Beauty Salon from 1946 until the 1980's. Jo married Daniel Robinson on November 16, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2010.

Jo was a member of Blue Mound First Christian Church and the Blue Mound Birthday Club. She enjoyed boating, camping, fishing, hummingbirds, sewing but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Jo was very proud of being from Blue Mound and she loved everyone.