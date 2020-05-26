Wilma Joan Miller

Graveside services will be 1:30 PM, Friday, May 29 at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wilma's honor may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N Wyckles Rd, Decatur, IL 62522.

Wilma was born January 8, 1933 in Decatur, the daughter of Leo and Viola (McNeely) Richards. She married Gerald Miller on May 15, 1954 in Decatur. Wilma graduated from Decatur Memorial Hospital Nursing School in 1954 as a Registered Nurse. She was extremely devoted to her family and treasured time spent with her children and grandchildren. Wilma loved golf and thoroughly enjoyed traveling, having traveled part of the world and she enjoyed spending time with Jerry at their winter home in Texas. She had a deep faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and was extremely active in choir and bible study at Tabernacle Baptist Church.