Nov. 10, 1930 - Oct. 1, 2022

DECATUR — Wilma Joann Gepford, 91, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 2:52 A.M. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village.

Wilma was born in Decatur, IL on November 10, 1930, the daughter of Harry R. Brett and Pearl J. (Trimmer) Brett. She married Donald R. Gepford on March 18, 1951 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2017.

Wilma was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Decatur, IL, where she sang in the church choir. She was in 4-H, a Millikin graduate, a Teacher's Aid for kindergarten students. Wilma also was a member of H.C.E., Audubon Society, Lady Land Owners, and was also in a bowling league. She was also a world traveler, traveling with Donald to such places as China, Russia, Australia, etc.

Wilma also was very talented in sewing, knitting, crocheting, cooking and gardening.

She is survived by her son, John R. Gepford and wife Kathleen of Decatur, IL; and daughter, Sharon A. Gepford of Marietta, OK; two grandchildren: Laura Bonnett and Jason Gepford both of Decatur, IL.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald and one brother Francis Brett.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. A Graveside service be held at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL, following the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church, Decatur, IL.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.