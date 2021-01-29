DECATUR — Wilma L. Myles, 92, of Decatur, formerly of Tuscola, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be the Monticello Township Cemetery. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Wilma was born on July 16, 1928 in Pacific, MO. Wilma was the daughter of Lawrence and Mildred (Elder) Sumner of Monticello, IL.
She is survived by her daughter: Trinda (Morris) Crutchfield; son: Timothy (Kim) Mitchell; grandchildren: Stephen (Gloria) Spear, Patience (Scotty) Hayes, Timothy (Rachel) Russell, Elizabeth White, John Mitchell, Joseph Mitchell and Erica Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Devyn Cox, Jacklynn Steed, Alyssa Helmuth, Jonathan Steed, Preston Shuman, Kennadie Mitchell, Andrew Mitchell, Megan Russell, Isabell Spear, Sarah Mitchell, Timothy Mitchell, Harli Mitchell, Libby White, Parker Spear, Joie Burns; great-great-grandchildren: Mason Shuman, Mathew Shuman and Chance Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Jill Russell; son Jack Mitchell; brothers: Jackie, Willard and Lyle Sumner; and sister Norma Forrester.
Wilma graduated from Monticello High School in 1947. She moved to Tuscola and was employed by Monical's Pizza for over 35 years. She loved working crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and watching hummingbirds.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.