DECATUR — Wilma L. Myles, 92, of Decatur, formerly of Tuscola, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be the Monticello Township Cemetery. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Wilma was born on July 16, 1928 in Pacific, MO. Wilma was the daughter of Lawrence and Mildred (Elder) Sumner of Monticello, IL.

She is survived by her daughter: Trinda (Morris) Crutchfield; son: Timothy (Kim) Mitchell; grandchildren: Stephen (Gloria) Spear, Patience (Scotty) Hayes, Timothy (Rachel) Russell, Elizabeth White, John Mitchell, Joseph Mitchell and Erica Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Devyn Cox, Jacklynn Steed, Alyssa Helmuth, Jonathan Steed, Preston Shuman, Kennadie Mitchell, Andrew Mitchell, Megan Russell, Isabell Spear, Sarah Mitchell, Timothy Mitchell, Harli Mitchell, Libby White, Parker Spear, Joie Burns; great-great-grandchildren: Mason Shuman, Mathew Shuman and Chance Cox. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Jill Russell; son Jack Mitchell; brothers: Jackie, Willard and Lyle Sumner; and sister Norma Forrester.