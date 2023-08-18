Nov. 2, 1922 - Aug. 17, 2023
DECATUR — Wilma Regina "Jean" Schiminski, 100, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Aspen Creek of Sullivan.
Jean was born November 2, 1922, in Decatur to Edwin and Lucille Perry Arnold. She graduated from Decatur High School December of 1940, as the class valedictorian. After graduation from Brown's Business College, she went to work for the Foster Chemical Co. and then onto the Wabash railroad. She took time off from the work force to raise her two children, but years later returned to work for Tabor Securities and then Tabor Grain/ADM as an administrative assistant until she retired in January 1989. Jean was a lifelong member of Grace Methodist Church where she taught Bible school and was the Primary Sunday School superintendent. She was also co-manager of the church's Economy Shop and volunteered in the church office. On April 14, 1944, Jean married William M. Schiminski. They had two children, a son, William D. and a daughter Lynne.
Jean loved to sew, read, shop, play bridge and traveling with her niece, Diane Arnold.
She is survived by her son, Bill (Jackie) Schiminski of Decatur; and daughter, Lynne (John) Carver of Kearney, MO; seven grandchildren: Julie (JR) Auton, Jill (Eric) Friesner, Jennifer (Charley) Hendricks, Sarah (Andy) Minor, Elizabeth (Robert) Conley, Matthew (Danielle) Carver, Brian (Autumn) Polley; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Mary Schiminski; her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Donna Arnold; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Dorothy (Albert) Hill, Janette (Richard) Johnson, Jack (Phyllis) Schiminski; and one nephew, Richard Johnson.
Services to celebrate Jean's life will be 12:00 PM Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Grace Methodist Church, 901 N Main St. Decatur, with Dr. Pete Paulson officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Fairlawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Grace Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
