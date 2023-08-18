Jean was born November 2, 1922, in Decatur to Edwin and Lucille Perry Arnold. She graduated from Decatur High School December of 1940, as the class valedictorian. After graduation from Brown's Business College, she went to work for the Foster Chemical Co. and then onto the Wabash railroad. She took time off from the work force to raise her two children, but years later returned to work for Tabor Securities and then Tabor Grain/ADM as an administrative assistant until she retired in January 1989. Jean was a lifelong member of Grace Methodist Church where she taught Bible school and was the Primary Sunday School superintendent. She was also co-manager of the church's Economy Shop and volunteered in the church office. On April 14, 1944, Jean married William M. Schiminski. They had two children, a son, William D. and a daughter Lynne.