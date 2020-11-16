Winifred Ann Bell Shelton

She was born March 11, 1930, in Champaign, IL, to William and Ruth (Hoffhines) Bell. Winnie and Ronald Shelton were married July 11, 1953. After Ron's military service in Virginia, they returned to Champaign County where their daughters Deborah and Kathleen were born. The family moved to Decatur in 1960 when Ron began teaching mathematics at Millikin University. In addition to providing a loving and welcoming home, Winnie did part-time secretarial work at Millikin, then became the Box Office Manager for the Kirkland Fine Arts Center. As a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Winnie enjoyed singing in the choir, playing the piano and the fellowship of many friends. Family, friends and Millikin students were always welcome at the Shelton home. Winnie fed many college students over the years. She was also a dedicated sender of cards until her health prevented her from doing so. After raising her children, Winnie devoted several years to the care of her mother-in-law, mother and husband in their final illnesses. She was secure in her faith in Jesus and that a heavenly home awaited her.