DECATUR -- Winona E. Kelsheimer. Passed away February 7, 2020.

She was born February 13, 1931 to Harry and Minnie Cross. She married JD Kelsheimer June 3, 1946. She was 12 and JD was 14 when they fell in love. They married at 15 and 17 years of age. They had 73 blessed years together.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her husband JD and four children, Kathleen (Donald) Meier of Camby, IN, David (Kyle) Kelsheimer of Rocky Mount, Va, Brenda (Robert) Wetter of Fishers, IN, Jeffrey (Gina) Kelsheimer, Decatur, IL., 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and granddaughter Mollie Wetter.

She worked at a clothing factory in Decatur, IL until shortly before her first child was born. She was an accomplished seamstress, making all of her own clothes. She was very proud of receiving her GED when she was in her 50's. She was a member of the Moundford Free Methodist Church. She loved the Lord and read her bible every day. Heaven has gained a precious angel.

The family request no flowers, instead, memorial contributions are suggested to Moundford Free Methodist Church. The family of Winona Kelsheimer is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com

To plant a tree in memory of Winona Kelsheimer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0