SHELBYVILLE — Winona S. “Nonie” Bolinger, 89, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL. She will be forever missed but we know that she is whole again and reunited with the love of her life, they will live in peace forever more.
Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Cunningham Children's Home, Urbana, IL or the First United Methodist Church of Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.
