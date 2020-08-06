You have permission to edit this article.
Winona S. 'Nonie' Bolinger
Winona S. 'Nonie' Bolinger

SHELBYVILLE — Winona S. “Nonie” Bolinger, 89, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL. She will be forever missed but we know that she is whole again and reunited with the love of her life, they will live in peace forever more.

Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Cunningham Children's Home, Urbana, IL or the First United Methodist Church of Shelbyville, IL and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Winona Bolinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

