Woodrow Washburn

FORSYTH — Woodrow “Woody” Washburn of Forsyth passed away November 24, 2019 in his home with his family by his side.

Woody was born December 30, 1937 in Ramsey, IL. The son of Elza and Stella Washburn. He married his high school sweetheart Yvonne Hicks on October 21, 1956 in Ramsey, IL.

She survives, along with 3 sons, Greg Washburn, Bruce (Debbie) Washburn of Forsyth and Barry Washburn of Champaign. Grandchildren Danielle (Chris) Meurlot Forsyth, Gabrielle (Robert) Lemmon Harristown, Bronson (Madeline) Washburn Frederick MD, Blake Washburn Decatur, Wyatt (Kelsey) Washburn Forsyth and Priscilla (Joe) Janes Decatur. Special great grandchildren Lilliana, Cullen, Madi, Ceci, Bert, Josi, Joseph, Kamdyn, Priya, Milo and Lennox. Sister-in-law Shirley Thompson, Nephew Andy Thompson and family, Niece Amy Moore and family, Niece Crystal Washburn and Nephew Brent Washburn. Special friends Loretta and Loyd Massey, Sylvia and Jack Dougherty, Beverly Dean, Marilyn McKinney and Mary Keele.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Woody was proceeded by his parents, brother Wayne and beloved other mother Peggy Hicks Emmett.