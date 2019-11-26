Woodrow Washburn

FORSYTH — Woodrow “Woody” Washburn of Forsyth passed away November 24, 2019 in his home with his family by his side.
Woody was born December 30, 1937 in Ramsey, IL. The son of Elza and Stella Washburn. He married his high school sweetheart Yvonne Hicks on October 21, 1956 in Ramsey, IL.
She survives, along with 3 sons, Greg Washburn, Bruce (Debbie) Washburn of Forsyth and Barry Washburn of Champaign. Grandchildren Danielle (Chris) Meurlot Forsyth, Gabrielle (Robert) Lemmon Harristown, Bronson (Madeline) Washburn Frederick MD, Blake Washburn Decatur, Wyatt (Kelsey) Washburn Forsyth and Priscilla (Joe) Janes Decatur. Special great grandchildren Lilliana, Cullen, Madi, Ceci, Bert, Josi, Joseph, Kamdyn, Priya, Milo and Lennox. Sister-in-law Shirley Thompson, Nephew Andy Thompson and family, Niece Amy Moore and family, Niece Crystal Washburn and Nephew Brent Washburn. Special friends Loretta and Loyd Massey, Sylvia and Jack Dougherty, Beverly Dean, Marilyn McKinney and Mary Keele.
Woody was proceeded by his parents, brother Wayne and beloved other mother Peggy Hicks Emmett.
Woody retired from Caterpillar after 30 years. He also was a Decatur Landlord for 54 years and owner of 3 laundromats for 30 years. All the years of hard work he was always there for his sons and grandkids activities. Taking time in later years traveling by van, plane, and train thru all 50 States and Europe with family and friends.
Many thanks to Dr. John Newlin for over 40 years of special care and Hickory Point Christian Village. Caregivers who enhanced his quality of life especially Lacey Hunt and Lindsey Gilmore and Harbor Lights Hospice. Our heartfelt thanks to my granddaughter Danielle and daughter-in-law Debbie for all you have done.
Now that the day has arrived, there are no more tomorrows for me, I want my loved ones to know and never forget they were loved dearly. Honoring Woody's wishes cremation services will be provided by Graceland/Fairlawn. No services are planned. www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
