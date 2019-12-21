Worth “Bill” Bishop, 92, of Mt. Zion, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Mason Point in Sullivan.
Bill was born September 25, 1927 in Montrose, Illinois, the son of Lou and Blanche (Gibbons) Bishop. He proudly served his country in the US Navy in WW II and Korea. Bill was previously employed in sales with Lowy Enterprises. He was an active member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, past president of the school board, member of the Lions Club, a member of the Masons, and was very civic minded. Bill was an avid golfer, fast pitch softball pitcher, and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He married Beverly A. Boliek on August 27, 1949. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2011.
Bill is survived by his sons Randy Bishop and Steve Bishop, grandchildren Amy (Dan) Gruel and Colin Bishop, great-grandchildren Morgan and Elliot Gruel, and sister Nedra Waldfogle.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers, and three sisters.
Services to celebrate Bill's life will be 10:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
