SHELBYVILLE — Wyatt N. Tapscott, 19, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away on May 31, 2020 at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL.
A drive-thru visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Shelby Christian Church, Shelbyville, IL. A drive-in funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Shelby Christian Church with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals Shelby County or the Shelbyville High School Bass Fishing Program. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
Wyatt was born on February 7, 2001 in Champaign, IL, the oldest son of Nichola S. Hankins and Scott E. Tapscott. Wyatt's family relocated to Shelbyville in 2009. He enjoyed anything outdoors; fishing, hunting, shooting gunsow, nature, music, and time with friends and family. Wyatt was always full of smiles, laughter, and upbeat energy. He was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest.
Wyatt was loved by all and will be forever missed.
He is survived by his father, Scott; mother, Nicci; sisters, Olivia and Izabella Tapscott of Shelbyville; brothers, Ethan and Eli Tapscott of Shelbyville; grandmother, Sue Hankins of Shelbyville; uncles, Rick (Diane) Hankins, Brett (Jaime) Hankins, Chad (Tina) Hankins, and Blake Hankins, all of Shelbyville, Ron (Sandy) Tapscott of Kingwood, Texas; Phillip (Amy) Tapscott of Decatur, IL; Aunts, Carol (Dean) Newman of Leawood, Kansas, and Mary (Patrick) Peters of Peoria, IL, and many, many, cousins.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Richard “Dick” Hankins and paternal grandparents, Fred Aron Tapscott and Marjorie Ann Tapscott.
