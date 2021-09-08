DECATUR — Y.T. Palmer, 93, of Decatur, IL departed this life on Friday, September 3, 2021 at his home surround by his loving family.

Y.T. was born on December 10,1927 in Brownsville, TN, the son of Charlie Austin and Elizabeth (Hunt) Palmer. He accepted Christ at an early age at Lower Salem Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN and was a longtime member of Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, in Decatur, IL, where he faithfully served on the Usher Board.

Y.T. married the former Josephine Taylor in 1945. To this union five children were born: Erma, Y.T. Jr., Mary, Eva, and Charles. In 1960, he married Edna (Perry) and became the father of two bonus daughters Priscilla and Sharon. His wife Edna, who was his life-long partner for over 62 years, was the love of his life.

Y.T. worked at Morgan Sash and Door Company for several years before being hired at Caterpillar Tractor Company. He retired from Caterpillar after 20 years of service in 1990. Prior to his retirement, Y.T. and his wife Edna owned and operated Oakland Street Market better known as the "Dog House". They sold the Market in 1990.

Y.T. was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sisters: Christine Gee, Eugenia Davies, Frances Erby; and brothers: Charlie, Frank, Andrew and Algie; one son, Y.T. Palmer Jr.; and one granddaughter Shakita Smith; and several in-laws.

Y.T. leaves to cherish his loving memories: his wife, Edna Palmer of Decatur, IL; Children: Erma (James) Singleton, Mary (Ernie) Dawson, Dr. Priscilla Palmer, Sharon Huston all of Decatur, IL. Charles Palmer, Champaign, IL; Steve Morton, Springfield, IL, and Eva Mitchell, Oakfield, TN. He had 20 Grandchildren, 52 Great Grandchildren and 16 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Services Celebrating his Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Trinity C.M.E. Church (444 S. Webster St.) with visitation one hour before service. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service. www.walkerfs.com