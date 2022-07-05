March 14, 1995 - June 30, 2022

DECATUR — Zachary Ryan Wilham, 27, of Decatur, died June 30, 2022, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. He was born March 14, 1995 in Springfield, IL, the son of Brian and Karla Wilham of Williamsville, IL.

Zach is survived by his parents; his sister Kourtney Wilham (fiance Kaleb Woods); paternal grandmother, Marilyn Wilham; maternal grandfather, Byron Root; uncle and aunt, G. Larry and Tammy Wilham; and uncle David Root; and his beloved lab, Dixie. He is also survived by his cousins: Josh, Sarah, Lorenne, Kellen, Vivienne and Griffen Wilham.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather G. Larry Wilham, Sr., and maternal grandmother, Rose Mary Root.

Zach was employed by ADM in Decatur. He graduated from Williamsville High School and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Zach loved soccer and played for both Williamsville and Lincoln Land Community College. He enjoyed country music, playing volleyball, hanging out with friends, and playing with his dog Dixie.

Visitation 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Staab Funeral Home, Sherman, IL. A private family service will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to your local Animal Shelter.

