DECATUR — Zachary T.E. Grant, 34, of Decatur, IL passed away December 30, 2021.

Zachary was born August 8, 1987, in Decatur, IL, the son of William Curt and Susan Joyce (Rohman) Grant.

Zach was a heavy equipment operator with SNC Solutions LLC. He enjoyed his work serving the railroad industry. He loved the outdoors and being able to help others in need.

Surviving are his parents, Curt and Sue; grandparents: Roy and Helga Grant of Chillicothe, IL and Barbara Rohman of Chillicothe, IL; step-children: Kolten Beck of Shelbyville, IL, Kentrell Beck of Shelbyville, IL, Peighton Donnel of Shelbyville, IL; brother, Josh Grant of Shelbyville, IL, sister, Kelsey Grant of Decatur, IL; and former spouse, Amy Donnel. He was a beloved uncle of his twin nephews: Bentley and Beckett Grant.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Rohman and sister, Ashley.

Funeral service will be 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Cremation rites will follow.

Memorials: DAV or Macon County Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be left to his family at www.moranandgoebel.com.