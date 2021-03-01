OREANA — Zachary Wes Hyde, 35, of Oreana, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Decatur.

Zach was born March 29, 1985 in Decatur the son of Tobias and Amy (Westerman) Hyde. He received his Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. Zach was a farmer and enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He married Dena Wibben on December 12, 2009.

Zach is survived by his wife, Dena; children: Gracie and Garrett; parents: Tobias and Amy; grandmother, Elsie Westerman; sister, Bridgette (Jacob) Harnacke; nephew, Gabriel; niece, Brielle; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Zach is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Don Westerman and John Hyde.

Services to celebrate Zach's life will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel in Decatur. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, March 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Family requests casual attire. Burial will be in Maroa Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the children's education in care of Dena Hyde.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.