OREANA — Zachary Wes Hyde, 35, of Oreana, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Decatur.
Zach was born March 29, 1985 in Decatur the son of Tobias and Amy (Westerman) Hyde. He received his Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. Zach was a farmer and enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He married Dena Wibben on December 12, 2009.
Zach is survived by his wife, Dena; children: Gracie and Garrett; parents: Tobias and Amy; grandmother, Elsie Westerman; sister, Bridgette (Jacob) Harnacke; nephew, Gabriel; niece, Brielle; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Zach is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Don Westerman and John Hyde.
Services to celebrate Zach's life will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel in Decatur. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, March 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Family requests casual attire. Burial will be in Maroa Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the children's education in care of Dena Hyde.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.