TAYLORVILLE — Zaydin Jon Dudra, 20, of Taylorville, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident.

Zaydin was born September 25, 2000 in Taylorville, the son of Jessica L. Dudra and Aaron W. Augustine. He graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 2019. While in high school, Zaydin worked for Arby's, and the summer of his graduation he worked for the City of Taylorville Water Department. For the past year, he had been employed at Kroger in Taylorville.

Zaydin was goofy, in the best possible way. He was athletic, playing many sports in his youth, but his favorites were always biking and skateboarding. Zaydin was a shoe aficionado, a bookworm, and a fantastic cook. Most of all, he was the best son, brother, grandson, and friend. Zaydin would do anything for his family and friends. He also loved animals, especially his dogs, Benny and Clyde, and his cat, Monroe.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lisa A. Dudra; and many great grandparents.