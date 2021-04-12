TAYLORVILLE — Zaydin Jon Dudra, 20, of Taylorville, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident.
Zaydin was born September 25, 2000 in Taylorville, the son of Jessica L. Dudra and Aaron W. Augustine. He graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 2019. While in high school, Zaydin worked for Arby's, and the summer of his graduation he worked for the City of Taylorville Water Department. For the past year, he had been employed at Kroger in Taylorville.
Zaydin was goofy, in the best possible way. He was athletic, playing many sports in his youth, but his favorites were always biking and skateboarding. Zaydin was a shoe aficionado, a bookworm, and a fantastic cook. Most of all, he was the best son, brother, grandson, and friend. Zaydin would do anything for his family and friends. He also loved animals, especially his dogs, Benny and Clyde, and his cat, Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lisa A. Dudra; and many great grandparents.
Zaydin is survived by his mother, Jessica Dudra of Taylorville; father, Aaron Augustine of Taylorville; brother, Kellen Augustine of Taylorville; sister, Kayla Hector of Springfield; maternal grandfather, John Dudra of Taylorville; paternal grandmother, Erica (husband, David) O'Brien of Moweaqua; paternal grandfather, Glenn (wife, Connie) Augustine of Lake Lillian, MN; great grandfather, Ronald D. Augustine of Decatur; uncle, Josh Dudra of Taylorville; great aunts: Crytal Farris of Pana, and Donna Maninfior of Mattoon; great uncle and great aunt, G.J. and Molly Miller of Edwardsville; several other aunts and uncles from the Augustine family; one niece; many cousins; and his best friends, Robert, Spencer, David, Robert, Tommy, and Zaylan.
Zaydin's family would like to send their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the other families who were affected by this tragedy.
Visitation: The family will receive guests from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, 202 W. Franklin Street, Taylorville, IL 62568.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Zaydin's Family c/o Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, or the American Cancer Society, 4215 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Zaydin, or offer condolences to his family.
