Nov. 26, 1929 - June 29, 2022

DECATUR — Heaven welcomed Zettie L. Stern, 92, of Decatur, home on June 29, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Maranatha Church, Decatur. Funeral will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Zettie's honor may be made to Maranatha Church.

Zettie was born November 26, 1929, in Kinmundy, IL, the daughter of Morton and Edith (Hanks) Mulvaney. She married Robert W. Stern on November 26, 1973. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2020. Zettie was an avid gardener with an amazing ability to grow anything. She was a lover of music and played the piano. Feeding the birds and admiring wildlife was her pastime. Zettie was happiest when she was spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her amazing fried chicken. A member of Maranatha Assembly of God Zettie served as a greeter and was active in church functions for many years.

She is survived by her children: John (Teresa) Schooley of Cerro Gordo, Jeannie Davis of Decatur, and Dr. Marilyn (Monte) Prasun of Decatur; grandchildren: Dawn Moore, James Davis, Karen Williams, Stephany Caldwell, Stacy Witts, Jennifer Yborra, and Joshua Prasun; great-grandchildren: Michael Moore, Lamar Williams, Kristyanna Williams, Robert Davis, James Davis, Cheyla Davis, Elizabeth Miller, Jacob Rogers, Shannon Witts, Olivia Witts, Andrew Yborra, Kaylie Yborra, Taylor Prasun, and Madison Prasun.

Zettie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Glenda Moore; and grandson, Joseph; great-grandson, Collin; two brothers; and four sisters.

We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses, CNAs, kitchen, and housekeeping staff of Imboden who provided care. Each will hold a special place in our heart. We would also like to extend thanks to Central Christian Church for their cards, visits, and prayers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.