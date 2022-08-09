Jan. 22, 1929 - Aug. 7, 2022

FORSYTH — Zola Copeland, 93, of Forsyth, IL, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery, Cerro Gordo, IL. Memorials in Zola's honor may be made to: The Parkinson's Foundation or American Cancer Society.

Zola was born January 22, 1929, in Piatt County, IL, the daughter of Fred and Zada (Goodrich) Landgrebe. She married Tom Copeland on May 24, 1947, in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death November 13, 2013.

Zola was a member of Cerro Gordo Church of the Brethren. She was a Beautician for many years, and also worked for Woolworths and General Electric. Zola was very talented at quilting and crocheting, knitting, painting and ceramics.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristy (Jerry) VanDolah of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Karen Copeland of Decatur; grandchildren; Kimberly Copeland of Decatur, Wilhelmina (David) Ozier of Decatur, Skyler (Rachel) Copeland of Minnesota, Joseph (Christie) Copeland of Peoria, Brian VanDolah of Cincinnati, OH, Brent VanDolah of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Taryn "Stevie" Harms, Jessica Drake, Tessa Moeloa-Drake, Reba Ozier, Karena Renfro, Thomas Ozier, Mason Copeland, Ethan Copeland, Jackson Copeland, Ashlyn Copeland, Aidan Copeland; great-great-granddaughter Kallie; siblings: Martha (Monte) Moit, Ruth Foster, Donnie Landgrebe, Marie (Dick) Workman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; son, Steve; daughter, Marena; four brothers and two sisters.

