DECATUR -- Zona Gayle Crackel, 79 of Decatur died Thursday June 18, 2020.
Graveside service will be 10:00 am Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
