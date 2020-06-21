Zona Gayle Crackel
0 entries

Zona Gayle Crackel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Zona Gayle Crackel, 79 of Decatur died Thursday June 18, 2020.

Graveside service will be 10:00 am Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com

To plant a tree in memory of Zona Crackel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News