Off-duty police officer shot, the second wounded in 2 days

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer on Tuesday became the second officer in two days hit by gunfire on the city's West Side.

The officer was preparing to enter his vehicle about 3:20 a.m. when two men approached him, the police department said in a release. One of the men shot the officer in a leg. The officer returned gunfire, but it's not clear if either one of the men was struck, according to the department.

The officer was hospitalized in fair condition, authorities said, adding there have been no arrests in the case.

In another shooting, a Chicago man is being held without bond for allegedly firing at a police officer investigating a domestic disturbance, striking him in his protective vest.

Lovell Polk, 33, is charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon by someone on parole.

Officers had responded to a domestic dispute in Polk's West Side home early Monday, police said. Polk fired a gun several times before police arrived at his home and ran off. He returned to the home through the basement and fired a shot at an officer standing at the top of a staircase, police said.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to authorities.

In denying bail for Polk, Cook County Circuit Judge John F. Lyke on Tuesday called the man a danger to the community. Lyke noted that Polk has convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and conspiracy to commit murder, and should have never had a gun.

