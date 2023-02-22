CHARLESTON — Rescuing entrapped individuals from the suffocating forces inside grain elevators is a scenario that the MABAS 26 Technical Rescue Team regularly practices.

On Tuesday, the Charleston and Mattoon firefighters who comprise that team put their training into practice as they helped Clark County emergency responders free a worker engulfed by corn in a Little John Grain Inc. bin in Westfield.

"He was alert and talking the entire time, which was phenomenal," said Charleston Assistant Chief Tim Meister. Arch Air Medical Service subsequently airlifted him to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident happened to take place during Grain Bin Safety Week, Feb. 19-25, when the Illinois Department of Agriculture and Illinois State Fire Marshal Office's remind workers about the potentially fatal hazards of bins.

Purdue University research has shown that more than 900 cases of grain engulfment were reported nationwide during a 50-year time period ending in 2010, with a fatality rate of 62%. At least 26 workers were killed in engulfment accidents in 2010, the highest number on record.

“Often times we become complacent when doing tasks we have done a thousand times, and for farmers that often means working in and around grain bins,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II in a press release. “Unfortunately, problems involving flowing grain can snowball quickly."

The safety week release that it only takes four seconds for a full grown adult to sink to their knees in flowing grain and 20 seconds to be completely buried. Suffocation from engulfment is the leading cause of death in bins.

Meister said the man in Westfield was entrapped approximately 15 feet up within the grain bin. He said individuals at the scene were able to keep in contact with him and call for help from emergency responders. Meister said immediately calling 911 is essential during an engulfment, when someone is partially or completely buried.

"There is so much force and pressure on them that they can't move," Meister said. Due to this danger, he said those working inside a grain bin should always wear a harness attached to a properly secured rope and have one-two people outside the bin who can help if they become entrapped.

Clark County responders were at work following grain bin protocols when the technical rescue team arrived. Meister said these protocols include ensuring the auger and other electric machinery are off before entering a bin, checking the air quality, and wearing a dust filter or filter respirator, measures that also apply to bin workers.

Meister said the rescuers placed a grain bin tube around the entrapped man to protect him from the pressure and then started vacuuming out the corn within the tube. He said they also cut holes on the bin wall to release corn onto the ground to further take pressure off the man and to reduce the height of a "shelf" of corn that had been towering threateningly over him and rescuers.

The worker was subsequently freed shortly after 3 p.m. and taken for medical treatment after being entrapped for approximately four hours. Meister said this is an average time for a grain bin rescue due to the logistics involved.

Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson said in the release that fire departments statewide continually train for these types of responses and continue to apply for grants to receive special tools to help with rescues.

“(Rural area) response times are increased due to the remote nature of these grain bins, which makes it extremely important that farmers follow proper safety measures and don’t take any unnecessary risks," he said. Measures also include breaking up crusted grain from the outside of the bin with a long pole while avoiding electrical lines, and keeping children away from grain storage equipment.