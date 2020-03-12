On ice: NHL suspends season amid coronavirus pandemic

The NHL preceded its decision by having all 31 teams cancel practices and pre-game skates.

It was difficult to determine what steps teams or players can take in regards to practicing or even working out during the hiatus. For now, Martin Frk scoring with 4:41 remaining in the Los Angeles Kings' 3-2 win over Ottawa stands as the final goal of the 2019-20 season.

"Public health and safety are a priority at at a time like this," Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said. "As players, we support the NHL an NHLPA's decision to suspend the season for the safety of the teams and their fans. We look forward to the day we can get back playing the game we love in front of full arenas."

Following St. Louis' 4-2 win at Anaheim, Blues coach Craig Berube was already wondering how to prepare for the unscheduled and indefinite time off.

"You can practice as much as you want but without playing games it is difficult," said Berube, who played 17 seasons in the NHL. "It's a bigger issue than a hockey game. We have to deal with what we have to. We have to keep ourselves in shape and as sharp as we can if we start up again."

Former Sabres captain Brian Gionta was supposed to be among the players honored on Friday night as part of Buffalo's 50th anniversary celebrations.