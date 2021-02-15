 Skip to main content
On TV Today 2/16/21
On TV Today 2/16/21

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Providence at UConn;FS1

6 p.m.;Virginia at Florida State;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Women: Stanford at Oregon;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Pelicans at Grizzlies;TNT 

7:30 p.m.;St. John's at Xavier;FS1

8 p.m.;Texas Tech at TCU;ESPN

9 p.m.;Nets at Suns;TNT

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Capitals at Penguins;NBCSN

SKIING

7 a.m.;World Alpine Championships;NBCSN

TENNIS

8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2

