On TV Today 2/16/21

BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.;Providence at UConn;FS1
6 p.m.;Virginia at Florida State;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Women: Stanford at Oregon;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Pelicans at Grizzlies;TNT
7:30 p.m.;St. John's at Xavier;FS1
8 p.m.;Texas Tech at TCU;ESPN
9 p.m.;Nets at Suns;TNT
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Capitals at Penguins;NBCSN
SKIING
7 a.m.;World Alpine Championships;NBCSN
TENNIS
8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2
