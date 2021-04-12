On TV Today

BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.;Athletics at Diamondbacks;MLB
6 p.m.;Phillies at Mets;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;Marquee
6:30 p.m.;Nationals at Cardinals;BSMW
7 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH
9 p.m.;Reds at Dodgers;ESPN
BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;Clippers at Pacers;TNT
9 p.m.;Celtics at Blazers;TNT
GOLF
6 p.m.;Western Intercollegiate;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Flyers at Capitals;NBCSN
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Women: U.S. at France;ESPN2
5 p.m.;Champions: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta U;FS1
7 p.m.;Champions: CD Marathón at Portland;FS1
9:30 p.m.;Champions: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul;FS1
