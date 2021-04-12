 Skip to main content
On TV Today
On TV Today

BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.;Athletics at Diamondbacks;MLB

6 p.m.;Phillies at Mets;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Cubs at Brewers;Marquee

6:30 p.m.;Nationals at Cardinals;BSMW

7 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH 

9 p.m.;Reds at Dodgers;ESPN 

BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;Clippers at Pacers;TNT

9 p.m.;Celtics at Blazers;TNT

GOLF

6 p.m.;Western Intercollegiate;Golf

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Flyers at Capitals;NBCSN

SOCCER

2 p.m.;Women: U.S. at France;ESPN2

5 p.m.;Champions: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta U;FS1

7 p.m.;Champions: CD Marathón at Portland;FS1

9:30 p.m.;Champions: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul;FS1

 

