On TV Today

BASEBALL
11 a.m.;Phillies at Mets;MLB
1 p.m.;Indians at White Sox;NBCSCH
6 p.m.;Diamondbacks at Nationals;MLB
9 p.m.;Rockies at Dodgers;MLB
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.;WNBA Draft;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Bucks at Hawks;TNT
9 p.m.;Celtics at Lakers;TNT
GOLF
10 a.m.;PGA: The RBG Heritage;Golf
2 p.m.;PGA: The RBG Heritage;Golf
6 p.m.;LPGA: The LOTTE Championship;Golf
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Panthers at Lightning;NBCSN
6:30 p.m.;Blackhawks at Red Wings;NBCSCH
SOCCER
7 p.m.;Champions: Real Estelí at Columbus Crew;FS1
9 p.m.;Champions: Atlético Pantoja at CF Monterrey;FS1
