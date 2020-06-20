On TV today
AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;The GEICO 500;Fox

2 p.m.;Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17;NBCSN

3 p.m.;Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17;NBC

AWARDS

8 p.m.;The 2020 ESPYS;ESPN/ESPN2

GOLF

Noon;PGA: RBC Heritage;Golf 

2 p.m.;PGA: RBC Heritage;CBS

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.;America's Day at the Races;FS1

3 p.m.;Trackside Live!;NBCSN

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.;Sheffield United at Newcastle United;NBCSN

10:10 a.m.;Chelsea at Aston Villa;NBCSN

1 p.m.;Liverpool at Everton;NBC

