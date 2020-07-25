On TV today

AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.;Andalucia Grand Prix;NBCSN
BASEBALL
Noon;Yankees at Nationals;TBS
1 p.m.;Brewers at Cubs;MARQ
1 p.m.;Pirates at Cardinals;FSM
1 p.m.;Twins at White Sox;NBCSCH
3 p.m.;Angels at Athletics;MLB
6 p.m.;Braves at Mets;ESPN
9 p.m.;Giants at Dodgers;ESPN
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;WNBA: Connecticut vs. Minnesota;ESPN
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: The 3M Open;CBS
SOCCER
9:55 a.m.;Premier: Aston Villa at West Ham;NBCSN
10 a.m.;Manchester City at Leicester City;NBC
10 a.m.;Serie A: Lecca at Bologna;ESPN2
7 p.m.;MLS is Back: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC;FS1
10 p.m.;MLS is Back: Kansas City vs. Vancouver;FS1
TENNIS
6 p.m.;WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia;ESPN2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!