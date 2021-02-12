 Skip to main content
On TV today
On TV today

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.;ARCA Menards Series;FS1

4 p.m.;Xfinity: It's What For Dinner 300;FS1

6:30 p.m.;AMA Supercross;NBCSN

BASKETBALL

11 a.m.;Loyola at Drake;ESPN2

11 a.m.;Indiana at Ohio State;ESPN

11 a.m.;UConn at Xavier;Fox

11 a.m.;Wake Forest at Florida State;FSM

Noon;Auburn at Kentucky;CBS

1 p.m.;Tennessee at LSU;ESPN

1 p.m.;Oregon at Arizona;ESPN2

1:30 p.m.;Iowa at Michigan State;Fox

2 p.m.;Kansas at Iowa State;ABC

3 p.m.;Arkansas at Missouri;ESPN2

3 p.m.;Duke at NC State;ESPN

4 p.m.;Villanova at Creighton;Fox

5 p.m.;Gonzaga at San Francisco;ESPN2

5 p.m.;North Carolina at Virginia;ESPN

7:30 p.m.;Nets at Warriors;ABC

9 p.m.;UNLV at Boise State;FS1

GOLF

2 p.m.;PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-Am;CBS

HOCKEY

6 p.m.;Blues at Coyotes;FSM

7 p.m.;Blue Jackets at Blackhawks;NBCSCH

SOCCER

8:55 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

11:30 a.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City;NBC

TENNIS

8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.;New Balance Indoor Grand Prix;NBC

 

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

