On TV today

AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.;ARCA Menards Series;FS1
4 p.m.;Xfinity: It's What For Dinner 300;FS1
6:30 p.m.;AMA Supercross;NBCSN
BASKETBALL
11 a.m.;Loyola at Drake;ESPN2
11 a.m.;Indiana at Ohio State;ESPN
11 a.m.;UConn at Xavier;Fox
11 a.m.;Wake Forest at Florida State;FSM
Noon;Auburn at Kentucky;CBS
1 p.m.;Tennessee at LSU;ESPN
1 p.m.;Oregon at Arizona;ESPN2
1:30 p.m.;Iowa at Michigan State;Fox
2 p.m.;Kansas at Iowa State;ABC
3 p.m.;Arkansas at Missouri;ESPN2
3 p.m.;Duke at NC State;ESPN
4 p.m.;Villanova at Creighton;Fox
5 p.m.;Gonzaga at San Francisco;ESPN2
5 p.m.;North Carolina at Virginia;ESPN
7:30 p.m.;Nets at Warriors;ABC
9 p.m.;UNLV at Boise State;FS1
GOLF
2 p.m.;PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-Am;CBS
HOCKEY
6 p.m.;Blues at Coyotes;FSM
7 p.m.;Blue Jackets at Blackhawks;NBCSCH
SOCCER
8:55 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN
11:30 a.m.;Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City;NBC
TENNIS
8 p.m.;Australian Open;ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.;New Balance Indoor Grand Prix;NBC
Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.