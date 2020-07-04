On TV today
On TV today

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.;Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix;ESPN

3 p.m.;NASCAR: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400;NBC

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.;TBT: Peoria All-Stars vs. Herd That;ESPN

3 p.m.;TBT: Team Hines vs. Sideline Cancer;ESPN

6 p.m.;TBT: Heartfire vs. Men of Mackey;ESPN2

8 p.m.;TBT: Armored Athletes vs. Power of the Paw;ESPN2 

GOLF

Noon;PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic;Golf

2 p.m.;PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic;CBS

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.;America's Day at the Races;FS1

SOCCER

6 a.m.;Premier: Sheffield United at Burnley;NBCSN

8:10 a.m.;Premier: West Ham at Newcastle United;NBCSN

10:25 a.m.;Premier: Aston Villa at Liverpool;NBCSN

12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Fiorentina at Parma;ESPN2

1 p.m.;Premier: Manchester City at Southampton;NBC

 

