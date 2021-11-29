On TV Today

BASKETBALL
4 p.m.;Saginaw Valley State at Butler;FS1
6 p.m.;Indiana at Syracuse;ESPN2
6:30 p.m.;Florida State at Purdue;ESPN
6:30 p.m.;Knicks at Nets;TNT
8 p.m.;Clemson at Rutgers;ESPN2
8:30 p.m.;Duke at Ohio State;ESPN
9 p.m.;Warriors at Suns;TNT
HOCKEY
7 p.m.;Lightning at Blues;BSMW
SOCCER
2 p.m.;Crystal Palace at Leeds United;NBCSN
6:30 p.m.;MLS playoffs: NY City FC at New England;FS1
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
