TV/radio highlights

On TV Today

BASKETBALL

4 p.m.;Saginaw Valley State at Butler;FS1

6 p.m.;Indiana at Syracuse;ESPN2

6:30 p.m.;Florida State at Purdue;ESPN

6:30 p.m.;Knicks at Nets;TNT

8 p.m.;Clemson at Rutgers;ESPN2

8:30 p.m.;Duke at Ohio State;ESPN

9 p.m.;Warriors at Suns;TNT

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Lightning at Blues;BSMW

SOCCER

2 p.m.;Crystal Palace at Leeds United;NBCSN

6:30 p.m.;MLS playoffs: NY City FC at New England;FS1

