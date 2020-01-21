On TV Today
0 comments

On TV Today

  • 0

BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.;Georgetown at Xavier;FS1

6 p.m.;Penn State at Michigan;BTN

6 p.m.;Syracuse at Notre Dame;ESPN2

6 p.m.;Saint Louis at Davidson;FSM

6 p.m.;76ers at Raptors;ESPN

7 p.m.;Timberwolves at Bulls;NBCSCH

7:30 p.m.;Providence at Seton Hall;FS1

8 p.m.;UNI at Southern Illinois;FSM

8 p.m.;Rutgers at Iowa;BTN

8:30 p.m.;Nuggets at Rockets;ESPN

HOCKEY

7 p.m.;Red Wings at Wild;NBCSN

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.;Burnley at Manchester United;NBCSN

Schedule and times are provided to The Pantagraph, which is not responsible for last-minute changes by broadcasters.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News