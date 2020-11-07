On TV today

AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;NASCAR Cup Series Championship;NBC
BOWLING
1 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8;FS1
3 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs, Final Four;FS1
FIGURE SKATING
11 a.m.;ISU: The Cup of China;NBC
FOOTBALL
Noon;Bears at Titans;Fox
Noon;Lions at Vikings;CBS
3:25 p.m.;Steelers at Cowboys;CBS
7:20 p.m.;Saints at Buccaneers;NBC
GOLF
Noon;PGA: Houston Open;Golf
3 p.m.;Champions: Schwab Cup Championship;Golf
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.;Friendship and Solidarity Competition;NBCSN
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.;Wolverhampton at Leicester City;NBCSN
10:25 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN
2:30 p.m.;MLS: New England at Philadelphia;ABC
5:30 p.m.;MLS: Portland at LA FC;FS1
