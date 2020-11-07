 Skip to main content

On TV today

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;NASCAR Cup Series Championship;NBC

BOWLING

1 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8;FS1

3 p.m.;PBA: Playoffs, Final Four;FS1

FIGURE SKATING

11 a.m.;ISU: The Cup of China;NBC

FOOTBALL

Noon;Bears at Titans;Fox

Noon;Lions at Vikings;CBS

3:25 p.m.;Steelers at Cowboys;CBS

7:20 p.m.;Saints at Buccaneers;NBC

GOLF

Noon;PGA: Houston Open;Golf

3 p.m.;Champions: Schwab Cup Championship;Golf 

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.;Friendship and Solidarity Competition;NBCSN

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.;Wolverhampton at Leicester City;NBCSN

10:25 a.m.;Premier League;NBCSN

2:30 p.m.;MLS: New England at Philadelphia;ABC

5:30 p.m.;MLS: Portland at LA FC;FS1

