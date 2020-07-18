On TV today


AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.;The Hungarian Grand Prix;ESPN

11 a.m.;NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II;Fox

2 p.m.;NASCAR:The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500;NBCSN

BASEBALL

6 p.m.;Exhibition: Mets at Yankees;MLB

7 p.m.;Exhibition: White Sox at Cubs;NBCSCH

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.;AVP: Champions Cup Series;NBC

GOLF

Noon;PGA: The Memorial;Golf

2:30 p.m.;PGA: The Memorial;CBS

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.;Premier: Southampton at Bournemouth;NBCSN

10 a.m.;Premier: Leicester City at Tottenham;NBCSN

10 a.m.;Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma;ESPN2

12:25 p.m.;Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina;ESPN

7 p.m.;MLS: San Jose vs. Chicago;FS1

9:30 p.m.;MLS: Seattle vs. Vancouver;FS1

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.;WTT: Washington vs. Vegas;CBS

