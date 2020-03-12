On TV Today
The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois stands at 25. Here's what happened Wednesday in case you missed it:
Court documents say an Oreana man told police he had been looking at pornography websites before squeezing the breast of a girl under 15 and touching her inner thigh.
Woman said she was repeatedly punched in the head by assailant who knew her name and attacked her in Decatur restaurant.
The coronavirus spread intensified Monday, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker issuing a disaster proclamation after four new cases were identified statewide. None of the known COVID-19 cases reported are in Central Illinois, but Decatur officials say they’re taking aggressive steps to prevent the disease.
Get the facts and spot the fakes with this roundup debunking misleading COVID-19 reports spreading online, a situation dubbed an “infodemic” by experts.
Police say an unrelated investigation by the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office revealed a 32-year-old man's involvement in the burglary of a former Decatur police officer's garage.
Couple arrested Decatur business parking lot are meth dealers, police say.
The threat of coronavirus has inspired consumers across the country, and in Decatur, to stock up on items to protect themselves — and to survive the potential for weeks in self-quarantine. What have you had trouble finding?
The family of the 20-year-old Ladue, Missouri, woman who tested positive for coronavirus was not told by health officials to quarantine themselves, according to the family's attorney.
DECATUR — A Decatur man police said kept trying to take a picture of a woman to show her “how ugly she was," and then inflicted pain by pinnin…