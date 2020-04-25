One case? Or 38? Pandemic exposes inconsistent, incomplete data on COVID-19 cases in Illinois

City View administrators did not respond to an electronic message seeking comment. A reporter who called twice was transferred to two administrators whose voicemail boxes were too full to accept messages.

Buscemi said his crews rely on the town’s own figures to chart the virus’s spread, especially at City View.

“We knew the facility was going to be a hot spot,” he said.

Cicero’s updates show City View first told the town on April 1 that two of its residents had tested positive.

By April 17, the count was 38 residents and workers, with six deaths.

That was the day the state said it pulled data for its nursing home lookup, which it published online two days later. But the website showed City View had one case and two deaths.

The Tribune asked the state about the discrepancy hours after the data was posted. The state again said that it depends on accurate data input.

But within days, the state did update its online website to report one more case for City View, listing two cases, with two deaths.

By then, Cicero officials had logged a seventh death at the home.