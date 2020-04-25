One case? Or 38? Pandemic exposes inconsistent, incomplete data on COVID-19 cases in Illinois

CHICAGO — On a busy stretch of Cermak Road in the Chicago suburb Cicero, a nine-story nursing home towers over a collection of shops and — by one measure — also looms as one of the state’s biggest hot spots for COVID-19.
Called City View Multicare Center, the massive nursing home by last Sunday afternoon had tallied at least 38 cases of COVID-19 among residents and employees, with six deaths. Cicero officials obtained the figures from the home and posted them on the town’s website.
But if residents had gone to the state’s online lookup tool for nursing homes to check on cases, they’d have seen a far different numbers for City View: just two deaths and -- inexplicably -- a single case.
Cicero Fire Chief Dominick Buscemi said he’s not sure why the state’s figures are so low. “It was a shock to us, too,” he said.
The disparity is a glaring example of a broad problem facing Illinois as it battles the pandemic: inconsistencies and omissions in the data it is collecting on COVID-19 cases.
Health officials want to quickly learn as much as possible about each person infected with the new coronavirus — including where they live, their age and race, and what they do for a living — to help figure out how the disease is spreading and who is most vulnerable.
Expanding #COVID19 testing is vital to our efforts to reduce social restrictions, get our economy going and keep our residents safe.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 25, 2020
During last week's testing update, we reported 5,660 tests completed.
Over the past two days, we surpassed 9,000.
Today we reported 16,124.
The state should be in a good position to carry out that kind of analysis. Illinois already has a system in place in which health care providers are required by law to report details on all kinds of diseases, from botulism to chlamydia.
But as the COVID-19 virus has spread rapidly, with tens of thousands of confirmed cases in Illinois, it’s become clear that the information the state has compiled on patients is far from complete.
For example, the race or ethnicity of the infected person is missing in a fourth of all entries — a gap in information that has especially frustrated Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
And although Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said one of his goals is to track infections among health care workers, the state has acknowledged that, for thousands of reported cases, the person’s occupation was not listed.
Meanwhile, the state’s new nursing home lookup tool — released a week ago — has presented figures that, at times, do not align with public statements from the nursing homes, local officials or even the state itself.
In a statement, an Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman acknowledged discrepancies exist but said that state and local health officials are doing the best they can using a strained collection system amid an unprecedented pandemic.
“While the data are important and we are collecting and tracking it, the priority is to stop the spread,” said agency spokeswoman Melaney Arnold.
At news conferences, state officials have pointed out that the data is provisional, or subject to change, and that the agency relies on doctors, hospitals, local health officials and others to input it.
“I know it sounds like it’s straightforward,” the agency’s head, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, told reporters Monday. “But it’s a little complex. ... The information that we pull out had to have been submitted.”
Illinois reopens golf May 1 but with strict regulations — twosomes only, no carts and no practice putting
She added Friday: “We’re working with all of our partners to try to get as much data put in and updated in a timely basis.”
Pritzker offered a similar message Wednesday, when asked about an inconsistency.
“Again," he said, “it’s about the data in and data out.”
Part of the plan
In planning for a possible pandemic, the state envisioned that its robust system for collecting data on diseases could allow swift and sophisticated analysis to guide policymakers.
The data from the state feeds into a broader system created by the federal government, the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System or NEDSS. Illinois’ version is known as I-NEDSS. Even with no pandemic, it’s a 24-hour data workhorse, allowing state epidemiologists to track outbreaks ranging from Legionnaires’ disease to the West Nile virus.
State and local officials use other data systems to help gather information on infected residents, including systems for lab reports, deaths and hospital patient symptoms. But I-NEDSS is the primary one to log confirmed cases.
According to the state’s pandemic preparedness plan, it’s "specifically designed to handle outbreak situations, such as a ... pandemic event.”
The plan states that I-NEDSS can track, every 60 seconds, “case distribution by city, county and ZIP code; pregnancy status; hospitalization and emergency department admissions; deaths ... ; age, sex and race breakdowns; sensitive occupations, including health care workers; out-of-country travel histories; and laboratory confirmation by either CDC or IDPH.”
But it can’t crunch data that’s not entered.
Entries on cases are required by law to include a patient’s name, age, date of birth, sex, race, ethnicity, address, email address and telephone number, as well as any other relevant information the state seeks.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that 16,124 tests were completed in the past 24 hours, shattering the state’s previous daily high of more than 9,000.
People familiar with the system say it relies largely on a variety of health care employees, working in hospitals, labs and other settings, to type the information into a secure, online database. But they don’t always fill out all the fields.
Local health departments are tasked by law with trying to fill in the blanks. In DuPage County, for example, 20% to 30% of cases can be missing fields, according to the county’s medical officer, Dr. Rashmi Chugh.
The department’s staff, while beefed up to help handle the pandemic, still must prioritize which missing information to chase down, as time allows, she said. The county employees also must cope with a rush of new forms, often faxed in, that document the results from ramped-up testing.
“A lot of times, all we’re getting is a fax report of a result that typically does not include a lot of the demographic information we need,” Chugh said.
The gaps don’t surprise Dr. Perry Smith, a retired New York state epidemiologist who’s worked with such systems and studied their challenges.
He said the systems rely on many workers to input and vet data. With sick or deceased patients, the families may not be reachable or may not have answers to all the questions. Or cases may have been entered twice, requiring a careful edit. And government health budgets have been cut.
“Unfortunately," he said, "over the decades, I think public health surveillance has fallen behind. I know it has.”
‘Not negotiable’
Earlier this month, journalists with WBEZ-FM reported that African Americans were dying at higher rates than other groups in Cook County. That report was based not on data from the state but on records kept by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The racial disparity raised an important question: If so many African Americans were dying from the disease, how many had tested positive? Reporters and public health officials realized that a lot of the cases being sent to the state didn’t list the race of the infected person.
Lightfoot, visibly frustrated, called on providers “not to skip over the boxes that provide us with the demographic information that’s essential” to understanding the virus’s spread.
She said the city would order it. She said it was “not negotiable.”
“We must understand the magnitude of the impact of this virus on all of our communities," she said.
That was April 6, when race or ethnicity entries were missing for nearly 1,300 Chicagoans who had tested positive, or 25%.
More than two weeks later, the problem appears worse, with such entries missing for more than 4,300 people -- 27% of those testing positive. That’s roughly the same percentage seen statewide.
More missing data
On April 17, Ezike was asked how many health care workers had tested positive for the coronavirus, and how many had died.
According to the state’s pandemic plan, the answers should have been readily available. The plan noted that I-NEDSS system was programmed to capture such information.
“We have the occupational status for many of the cases that are in the database, but we haven’t broken it out like that,” Ezike responded.
That same day, her state agency provided the Tribune with the figures -- such as they were. Out of more than 27,000 people who had tested positive at the time, occupations were specified for fewer than 4,000. That group included 1,717 health care workers, with six deaths.
Ezike was asked again Wednesday about the figures. At the podium, as she thumbed through pages in a white binder, she paused.
“So again, I have to remind all that the data that’s put into our electronic reporting systems is put in by someone else,” she said. “We’re not going into the hospitals to get it. ... So it may not be complete. Again, it’s what we have."
She then reported the number of infected health care workers had climbed above 2,500, with eight deaths.
Her agency later clarified to the Tribune that thousands of cases still didn’t include occupation information. Even when narrowing cases to people age 17 to 69 -- the primary working years -- occupations were missing for nearly half.
Inconsistencies
Perhaps the clearest gaps have been exposed in the state’s long-awaited tallies of cases related to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities -- settings where experts long feared deadly outbreaks.
The Pritzker administration initially resisted calls to release statistics on cases and deaths tied to individual facilities before bowing to pressure for transparency.
Last Sunday, Ezike’s agency unveiled a website that listed cases and deaths tied to each long-term care facility. But reporters, and families monitoring homes, quickly found numbers that didn’t add up.
The total number of long-term care facilities on the site with at least one confirmed case was lower than the number the state had released days earlier: 186, down from 305.
The state’s new list also missed some cases that facilities themselves had publicly announced, such as those at the Lincoln Park facility for Little Sisters of the Poor. The group had told the Tribune it had 14 cases, with four deaths. Yet the Tribune could not find the home listed on the state website.
The inconsistencies aren’t just in Chicagoland. An Illinois Times reporter on Wednesday questioned why the state’s database didn’t list a Sangamon County nursing home where local officials had confirmed multiple cases, starting in March, and a death three days before the state’s list came out.
Public health officials cautioned that the data released by the state is not up to date. The state, for example, said the figures it published last Sunday were two days old.
But that still wouldn’t explain many discrepancies the Tribune and others found. Officials noted again that the state’s system relies on others to input the data.
Ezike on Monday said the state pulls data from its systems hourly. But she acknowledged challenges in getting data from "multiple reporting systems and a lot of players.”
The agency spokeswoman said Friday that the state’s priority, once a case is reported, is ensuring that homes take steps to stop the virus’s spread.
“Reporting numbers is not the most important function at this time and can wait while the facility and public health focus on resident safety and care,” Arnold said.
‘Hot spot’
In Cicero, town officials don’t wait for case numbers to roll in from local nursing homes. Buscemi, the fire chief, said a town official calls each of them at least once a day.
After all, he said, Cicero needs to know as soon as possible where the hot spots are. Police officers and firefighters might be going into those buildings.
The town also has made its findings public. For a month, Cicero has published updates on its website about a host of COVID-related topics.
The updates show the town was concerned about City View, which federal records show is the largest federally regulated nursing home in Illinois -- with 485 beds -- and has regulators’ lowest overall rating: one star out of five. Inspectors had cited the facility for health violations at nearly twice the average for Illinois homes.
City View administrators did not respond to an electronic message seeking comment. A reporter who called twice was transferred to two administrators whose voicemail boxes were too full to accept messages.
Buscemi said his crews rely on the town’s own figures to chart the virus’s spread, especially at City View.
“We knew the facility was going to be a hot spot,” he said.
Cicero’s updates show City View first told the town on April 1 that two of its residents had tested positive.
By April 17, the count was 38 residents and workers, with six deaths.
That was the day the state said it pulled data for its nursing home lookup, which it published online two days later. But the website showed City View had one case and two deaths.
The Tribune asked the state about the discrepancy hours after the data was posted. The state again said that it depends on accurate data input.
But within days, the state did update its online website to report one more case for City View, listing two cases, with two deaths.
By then, Cicero officials had logged a seventh death at the home.
Tribune reporters Morgan Greene, Gregory Pratt and Robert McCoppin contributed.
Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois
Scott May
Ryan Bliss
Rhonda Houk
Rhiannon Rowland
Renuka Rsr
Renee Chee Metternick
Randy Wahls
Randi Meyer
Peggy Stiles
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peg Schad
Pamela Martin
Pam Burress
Molly Krause
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Mary Huff Moser
Katie Harness
Jordon Hanshew
Jim Walters
Heather J. Hardman
Glennda Knauer
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Brittany Brackney
Barbara Leigh
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Amy Garry
Allie Adair
Alex Juarez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!