Gated and Maintenance Free 55+ Community! Situated in Arbor Meadows Subdivision, this racnh/condo style home has recently been updated with luxury vinyl floors in the living room, sun room, primary bedroom and primary walk-in closet , new carpet flooring in the 2nd bedroom, freshly painted throughout, bright kitchen has new granite counter-top, backsplash, sink, faucet and kitchen appliances, new light fixtures/ceiling fans, new furnace, central air unit and water heater. Step inside to find a spacious living room with built-in book case, kitchen with a laundry closet and dining area, primary bedroom with a primary bathroom, walk-in closet and access to the sun room. The 2nd bedroom and bathroom is on the opposite side of the primary bedroom! Other amenities include a freshly painted 1c attached garage, patio and sun room. The HOA covers lawn care, snow removal, landscaping, tree trimming and other perks! This is a Fannie Mae HomePath Property