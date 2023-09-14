This 3 bedroom charmer located in the heart of Decatur is waiting for you to make it your own! Relax on the covered front porch before heading inside to find a spacious living room, dining area and large kitchen. The two bedrooms each offer great closet space and share the full bath. Find additional space in the full, unfinished basement with a bar and pool table that stays! Outside, the large yard offers plenty of space to play under the beautiful shade trees! Sold as is. Make this one yours today!