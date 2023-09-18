Follow the asphalt lane that leads to an all brick ranch with full basement. Basement is carpeted and has a fireplace, a wet bar, a full bath and a bonus room that was previously used as a bedroom (no egress window). First floor living room and dining room both have fireplaces. The sunroom has a tiled floor and a hot tub that stays. Carrier high efficiency furnace, 7000kw generator, and water softener. 30 combined acres of rolling grounds (10 are tillable) and timber that is home to many deer, two of which are massive. Machine shed and barn includes 11 horse stalls. Property includes parcels #17350100006 & #17260300005. Owner has several items of farm equipment that are available to purchase.