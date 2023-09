Don't miss out on this move in ready Ranch style home conveniently located just 3 min away from Kaufman Lakeside Conservation area and less than 4 minutes from the local Elementary school, parks and golf course! This 3 bed 2 bath home features a huge backyard and newly replaced hardwood flooring and carpet! Roof, central A/C, electric and copper pipes updated less than 10 years ago. This below market value home won't last long, call TODAY and schedule a showing!