Take a look at the striking exterior on this 3 bed, 2 bath move in ready ranch highlighted by beautiful brick and mature landscaping! Once inside you'll find the spacious living room leads into the large eat-in kitchen with center island and plenty of cabinet space. The separate family room offers fantastic additional living space. The primary bedroom boasts incredible closet space and a private full bath. Two additional guest bedrooms share the second full bathroom. Head down to the unfinished basement to find even more storage solutions. Relax and unwind on the screened porch while you enjoy the beautiful shade trees in the large backyard. Conveniently located near parks, shopping and the airport this charmer will check so many boxes!