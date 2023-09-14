Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom, 2-full bath home in the heart of Decatur, IL! This property offers both convenience and potential. As you step inside, you'll find a home full of possibilities. The open and airy layout features an eat-in kitchen, making meal times a breeze, and a generously sized living room that's ready to be personalized to your liking. Need a home office, playroom or additional living space? The flexible bonus room with a slider door is a versatile space that can adapt to your needs. The partial basement, with its own exterior entrance, adds extra space for your creative ideas. The centerpiece of the lower level living space is a classic fireplace that invites you to transform it into a warm and inviting focal point. While this home is in need of remodeling, its potential shines through. With a little imagination and some TLC, you can turn this diamond in the rough into a personalized oasis that reflects your unique style and preferences. The detached 1-car garage provides space for parking or storage, while the backyard is a hidden gem, perfect for hosting lively gatherings and outdoor fun. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of Decatur with so much to offer. Schedule a showing today and start envisioning the possibilities!