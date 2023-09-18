Your next home is this immaculately kept 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home on a .97 acre lot in Forsyth. The owners have spent the last three years remodeling this home. You will be impressed by the open-concept kitchen with shaker-style soft-close cabinets, granite counters, premium appliances, and full spectrum color customizable lighting. The totally remodeled full bath has a spa-like atmosphere with a rainfall shower head and eight jet panel, dual sink vanity, and heated floor. This home is better than new! It features all-new electrical wiring, all-new PEX plumbing, a high-efficiency furnace and central AC, a tankless water heater, the list goes on! There are oak hardwood floors in pristine condition and luxury vinyl plank flooring on the diagonal in the large sunken living room. There is an extra deep two-car detached garage. However, the most impressive feature of this home is the two-story, 60x38 outbuilding! This structure is divided into a 23x37 shop with a full bath and a single overhead door, a 36x37 garage with two overhead doors (one 8-foot and one 12-foot), and a second-story 43x30 bonus room. This means that you have over 3400 square feet of indoor project space! What will you do with it? Garage space, wood shop, storage, home theater, home gym... or all the above! This structure has natural gas-powered zoned hot water radiant floor heating in the five-inch slab foundation. There is a separate 200AMP electrical service, and gas, water, and sewer are provided from the main house. All of this is on .97 acres, with a large front lawn, composite front porch, large back patio, raised garden beds, and a few mature trees great for shade and fall color. New roof September 2023! Properties such as this do not hit the market very often, call to schedule your appointment to view today! Be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour.