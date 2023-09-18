This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is ready for its next chapter! This is a great handyman special home with tons of potential. The hardwood flooring is still in great shape and the bones of the house are in good condition. This home features a nice living area and dining room on the main floor. And all bedrooms and bathrooms are on the main level as well. Upstairs is a great bonus space with tons of room. The breezeway off the kitchen leads into the garage area that has a workshop attached so projects are easy to spread out. Great home for those with ambition to restore older homes! Home inspections are welcome but this property is being sold "as is". Call to schedule your showing today!