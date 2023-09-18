Do not miss your opportunity to own this serene 47 acre prairie. This is what you have been looking for. Take a look at this 4 bedroom brick ranch home with a walk-out basement. The open kitchen has a pantry and a clear view of one of the two stocked ponds. The combined dining/family room has beautiful exposed beams. The walls are knotty pine and authentic brick. The wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves are a must see. The main level houses the primary bedroom and the laundry room. The basement has an open family area of over 750 sq. ft. with a wet bar. The bar came from the pharmacy that was once on the town square. There is a walk-out in the basement. There are two large shop or storage areas. There is an industrial sink and full bath as well. The property has a large 20 x 30 barn/shed with electricity. The sprawling acres has an abundance of wildlife and two stocked ponds. Don't let this one slip away. It won't last long.